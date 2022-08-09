Taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch taekwondo during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Men and women will each compete across four weight classes at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Competition starts on Wednesday, August 7 and will run through Saturday, August 10, with medals being awarded during the final session each day.

Men's Categories

-58kg

-68kg

-80kg

+80kg Women's Categories

-49kg

-57kg

-67kg

+67kg

Venue

With a brand new roof, the Grand Palais, one of Paris’ architectural wonders, will serve as the home for taekwondo during the Olympic Games. Piece by piece the roof of the Grand Palais was replaced with modern materials, allowing the Nave to retain its view of the sky, and light to pour into the room where the taekwondo athletes will spar for gold, silver and bronze.

Paris 2024