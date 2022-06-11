Pep Hamilton coaches his son to quarterback success

Jackson Hamilton is already considered one of the top prospects to look for in the Class of 2025. The Pearland quarterback is being guided by his father, Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton.

PEARLAND – Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has coached professional quarterbacks at the highest level, but his greatest challenge may be separating the Dad part of coaching and the Coach part of coaching with his son, Jackson Hamilton.

Jackson is a Class of 2025 rising sophomore and potentially the starting quarterback at regular powerhouse Pearland High School. The younger Hamilton has gotten a taste of the highest level of Texas High School Football through his 7-on-7 team, Fast Houston.

Hamilton is one of three main quarterbacks for the Houston-based team, led by influential coach Ro Simon Jr. The other two are 5-star Willis High QB D.J. Lagway (Class of 2024) and Florida’s Davi Belfort (Class of 2025).

“He’s embraced the grind of competing in Texas high school football,” Pep Hamilton said.

On a recent Sunday, Pep joined Jackson and some of his Fast Houston teammates to coach up the high school kids on a rare day off.

“I’ve never had another quarterback coach,” Jackson Hamilton said. “I just have my dad. I’ve learned everything from him.”

And it should be exciting to see the younger Hamilton utilize some of his father’s teachings on high school football fields later this fall.