Payne quickly making a name for himself at Elkins

It’s not easy to make Elkins baseball history.

The Knights are one of the more distinguished programs in the state with a national championship, three state championships and 12 district titles. Thousands and thousands of great players have worn the blue and gold, including former Major League Baseball players like Matt Carpenter, James Loney and Kip Wells.

And yet sophomore Braylon Payne already has his name in Knights lore. Payne set the program single-season mark in stolen bases with 29, and counting, after stealing second and third against Fort Bend Austin on April 29.

“I feel honored that I accomplished it as a sophomore, especially with the talent that has come through Elkins throughout the years,” Payne said.

Payne is a meticulous student of the game. Take stealing bases, for instance. His work starts pregame when he studies the catcher, taking mental notes of arm strength and accuracy. He then reviews the pitcher, figuring out tendencies and pickoffs.

“And then, as soon as I see a twitch during the game, I go,” Payne said.

However, Payne is much more than a specialist. He is one of the more promising talents in the Class of 2024.

This season, Payne is hitting .446 with a .504 on-base percentage for the 19-9-1 playoff-bound Knights. He leads the Knights in RBIs (27) and hits (45) and has four home runs and five triples.

“I see myself as a true five-tool player who can impact the game in any aspect,” Payne said.

The young man doesn’t lack confidence, and rightfully so.

Payne spoke more with VYPE.

VYPE: How long have you been playing baseball, and what is it about the game you love?

PAYNE: I started playing baseball at the age of 4 and my parents got me into it. I’ve loved it ever since.

VYPE: Are there any players you look up to or admire?

PAYNE: Ken Griffey Jr., because I feel like my skill set mirrors his. I feel that my combination of power and speed, along with the fundamentals of my swing, resembles his game.

VYPE: You played varsity as a freshman last year. What did you learn from that year and how did you build on it going into this season?

PAYNE: Last year, I had trouble adapting to the competition, but over the past year I’ve worked on my craft and the results have been promising. I struggled with confidence and my mindset was off. Gaining confidence over the summer really helped me transition into this season.

VYPE: What is something people don’t know about you?

PAYNE: A lot of people don’t know I’m a fisherman. I started fishing two years ago and have competed with others for the biggest and most fish. Me and my friends have a league called ‘Sheisty Bros.’ and we compete weekly with each other.

VYPE: You guys are headed to the playoffs. What is the mindset like as you all go into the postseason?

PAYNE: Having an underdog mentality from here on out and staying together as a team.