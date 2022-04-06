Ryan Pressly signs two-year extension with Astros, MLB source confirms

Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. The Astros won 10-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

HOUSTON – Ryan Pressly has signed a two-year contract extension worth $30 million, a league source confirmed to KRPC 2 Sports.

Pressly’s extension will cover the 2023 and 2024 seasons for the Astros closer, who has been one of the top closers in baseball since he took over the role from Roberto Osuna.

Pressly had 26 saves with a 2.25 ERA in 2021, including a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 playoff innings.

Pressly is a two-time All-Star with the Astros, making the All-Star game as a reliever in 2019 and as a closer in 2021.

He will earn $10 million in 2022 on a vesting option, after a two-year $17.5 million deal he signed in 2019. Pressly is represented by Scott Lonergan of Ballengee Group.