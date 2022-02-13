43º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Women's freeski slopestyle qualifying delayed due to heavy snowfall

Liam Nee

NBC Sports

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
A crew member clears snow from the course ahead of the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) (Afp Via Getty Images)

Due to heavy snowfall, qualifying in women's freeski slopestyle was delayed Sunday by two hours.

Initially scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 9 p.m. ET, the event stage's start time was pushed forward to noon local time, or 11 p.m. ET.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/FISfreestyle/status/1492676610398560257

Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu of China is looking to add title No. 2 of the 2022 Winter Games in slopestyle, with halfpipe still to come.

The four Americans competing in slopestyle are Maggie Voisin, Darian Stevens, Marin Hamill and Caroline Claire.

SEE MORE: How to watch Freestyle Skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

SEE MORE: Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualifying

2022 NBC Universal