How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s super-G on NBC and Peacock

Get ready for the Alpine skiing women's super-G event, headlined by Mikaela Shiffrin and Ester Ledecka.

The Alpine skiing women’s program shifts to the daunting “Rock” speed course for the super-G Thursday evening, and NBC and Peacock have live coverage of the star-studded event.

Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the hill

Mikaela Shiffrin is not backing down, even after a rough start to her Winter Olympics.

The 26-year-old Alpine skiing star opted into the women’s super-G at the 11th hour after careful consideration, despite struggling in her more comfortable technical events earlier in the week.

Shiffrin skied out during her first runs in both the giant slalom and the slalom, events in which she has 61 of her 73 career World Cup victories. Just four of those victories have come in super-G, though she won a world championship in the event in 2019.

Prior to a single training session yesterday on The Rock course, Shiffrin had not put on her downhill skis since early December 2021, according to her mother and coach Eileen.

Ledecka aims for repeat gold

Czech dual-sport athlete Ester Ledecka started way down in 26th when she stunningly swiped the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

It will be a different story this time around for the snowboard parallel giant slalom gold medalist, who won’t be taking anybody by surprise in the super-G.

Ledecka will be the second skier down the hill and has a chance to set the tone of the entire race.

What time does the women's super-G start?

The women's super-G begins with the first run promptly at 10 p.m. ET Thursday (11 a.m. Friday in Beijing).

How to watch the women's super-G on TV

The women's super-G will feature prominently in NBC's Primetime Winter Olympics coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

How to stream the women's super-G on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app

Users with cable or satellite subscriptions can authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream every Alpine skiing event in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. A simulcast of NBC Primetime and Primetime Plus coverage is available, as well as a World Feed stream with OBS-provided commentary.

Broadcast Start time Stream Link NBC Primetime 10 p.m. ET HERE World Feed 10 p.m. ET HERE

How to stream the women's super-G on Peacock

For the first time, users can stream every event of the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. World Feed coverage of the men’s downhill begins at 10 p.m. ET. Sign up HERE.