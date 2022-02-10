Ester Ledecka, renaissance woman, seeks another double gold

Gold medalist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic speaks to the media at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Spend some time surfing down Ester Ledecka's biography and you'll find that the 26-year-old Olympic snowboarder and skier enjoys beach volleyball, windsurfing, and playing guitar.

The natural follow-up thoughts go something like this:

"So when is she going on tour and what's the name of her band?"

Marketa Slukova on the sand?" "Is she more like Barbara Hermannova oron the sand?"

"Windsurfing?!?"

This superstar, make no mistake about it, takes renaissance woman to a snow new level.

We're talking about winter's Bo Jackson or a new-age Dave and Dan, except one person.

So...Ester and Ester.

The defending gold medalist in snowboarding parallel giant slalom is now locked-in on defending gold in alpine skiing's super-G, and at some point, perhaps, we might get a glimpse of a human being (or extra-terrestrial, whatever's happening here) who understands how special of a show she's putting on the world's stage.

Heck, Ledecka doesn't quite sound like a person who realizes she's gone from practice runs to the Olympic podium.

"I was so concentrated until the end that I didn't even know if we had to go up one more time or not, so I was not celebrating it at all," Ledecka said after taking snowboard gold. "It's still not sunken in … I'm super happy, but in my head I'm just still a little bit in the race."

Ledecka's back at it Thursday in the women's super-G and then Monday hits the slopes for downhill skiing. Perhaps we should petition to have a camera crew follow her around Friday, Saturday, and Sunday just in case she messes around and masters chess or something.