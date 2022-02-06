Mixed doubles curling Session 11 roundup: Australia gets first Olympic win

Australia's Tahli Gill throws the stone during a recent game of the mixed doubles curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

Australia 9, Switzerland 6

A game that went back-and-fourth three times saw Australia come out on top in the end, 9-6, over Switzerland.

It was the first ever Olympic curling win for a team from Australia, and came just a few hours after the duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt thought they had to forfeit their final two games due to a positive COVID test by Gill.

Instead, Australia was able to play, and scored six points in the final three ends, including a steal of two in the seventh and one in the eighth for the eventual win.

Switzerland stole three in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead at the break. After Gill’s hammer throw for Australia clipped the guard and was redirected, Switzerland was again able to steal two points in the fifth.

Gill made up for the mistake in the sixth, playing a perfect double takeout for three points to tie the score, 6-6.

Ad

Switzerland’s draw shot in the seventh went too hard, allowing Australia to steal two more points and break the tie heading into the final frame.

Mathematically eliminated from the semifinals, Australia (1-7) will finish their Olympic games at 7:05 a.m. ET Sunday against Canada.

Switzerland (2-5), also eliminated from the next round, will also play at 7:05 a.m. against the United States.

GAME STATS

GAME REPLAY

Norway 6, Sweden 2

Norway kept their semifinal hopes alive with a 6-2 win over Sweden in Session 11 Sunday.

After scoring two in the first, Norway carried that to a 3-2 lead after four ends.

Sweden had an opportunity for a big end in the sixth, but Almida De Val’s hammer throw over-curled and missed the intended takeout rock, allowing Norway to steal another point and go up three with two ends to play.

Ad

Norway stole a point again in the seventh. De Val finished the game with a double takeout on Norway’s second to last throw to leave Sweden unable to win, forcing De Val and teammate Oskar Eriksson to concede their final stone for the loss.

Sweden (5-3) will finish round robin play at 7:05 a.m. ET Sunday against Italy.

Norway (4-3) will also play at 7:05 a.m. against Great Britain.

GAME STATS

GAME REPLAY

Italy 8, China 4

Italy came into Sunday’s game as the only team to have already clinched a spot in the Olympic semifinals, and they continued to separate themselves from the pack with an 8-4 win over China in Session 11.

Ad

The duo of Stefania Constantini and Amos Monsaner lied four stones in the first, and China was only able to clear one on their hammer throw, giving Italy a 3-point steal to start the game.

The Italians stole another point in the second, and led 5-1 at the halfway point.

Italy scored one more point in the sixth, and stole a single point in each of the seventh and eighth ends for the 4-point win.

Italy (7-0) will return to play at 7:05 a.m. ET to take on Sweden.

China (2-6) will play its final game of round robin play against Czech Republic at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday. China has been eliminated from semifinal contention.

GAME STATS

Ad

GAME REPLAY

Canada 6, Czech Republic 5

It took an extra end and a comeback, but in the end Canada was able to steal a 6-5 win over the Czech Republic Sunday.

In the seventh, with two Czech stones far apart in the house, Canada opted to just take one out and allow their opponents to steal a single point so they could maintain hammer in the eight. The Canadians trailed 5-3 going into the final end.

The risk paid off. Canada scored two points in the eighth to force an extra end, and Canada’s Rachel Homan played a perfect throw onto the button behind several guards that was too blocked for Czech to move on their hammer throw, giving Canada the steal of one in the ninth for the win.

Both teams traded single points early, and were tied, 2-2, at the halfway point.

Czech played its power play in the sixth, and capitalized with two points to take a 4-3 lead with two ends remaining.

Ad

Canada (5-2), now sitting second in the mixed doubles standings, will return to the ice at 7:05 a.m. ET against Australia.

Czech Republic (3-5) will finish their Olympic round robin play at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday against China. Czech has been eliminated from semifinal contention with the loss.

GAME STATS

GAME REPLAY