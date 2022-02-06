China's Su tops slopestyle qualifying; USA's Gerard, Fitzsimons also make final

China's Su Yiming competes in the snowboard men's slopestyle qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Su Yiming of China on Sunday posted the best score of the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying round, while Americans Sean Fitzsimons and Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, placed a respective third and fifth, all securing top-12 spots for Monday's final.

Gerard, trying to become the event's first rider to repeat titles, executed a great rail routine in his opening run and threw down a frontside double cork 1080 off "The Matrix" section to score a 78.20. Fitzsimons hit a frontside triple cork 1440 on the same jump to record a 78.76 on Run 1.

RESULTS | REPLAY

Ad

Team USA's Chis Corning placed 11th with a 69.30 on his second run to also qualify for the final.

Su landed a cab triple cork 1440 off the "Twisted Sisters" skew jumps for an 86.80. He made history in December by becoming the first Chinese snowboarder to win a World Cup big air contest.

Monday's final begins at 11 p.m. Sunday ET.

SEE MORE: How to watch Red Gerard at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock