75º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

How to watch the 2021 Olympic Curling Qualification Event

NBC Olympics

Tags: Olympics, NBC Olympics
Team USA looks to lock down a spot in mixed doubles curling for the Winter Olympics. (Robert Hanashiro-Usa Today Sports)

The 2021 Olympic Qualification Event for curling kicks off Sunday, December 5 in Leeuwarden, where NOCs will be squaring off for the final qualification spots for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States has already qualified for men's and women's team curling. Squads led by John Shuster and Tabitha Peterson, respectively, are both locked in as the U.S. representatives.

However, the U.S. still needs to lock down a spot for the mixed doubles competition. The duo of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger were victorious at the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials, but it will be all for naught if they are unable to qualify for the Games.

Below is a full rundown of the games being shown on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports App.

Dec. 6 (1 p.m. ET)MD: USA vs. FinlandNBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 7 (6:30 a.m. ET)MD: USA vs. LatviaNBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 7 (1:30 p.m. ET)MD: USA vs. New ZealandNBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBCSN
Dec. 8 (8:30 a.m. ET)MD: USA vs. KoreaNBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 9 (3 a.m. ET)MD Elimination GameNBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Olympic Channel
Dec. 9 (9 a.m. ET)MD Qualification Game 1NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBCSN
Dec. 9 (12 p.m. ET)MD Qualification Game 2NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBCSN

 

2021 NBC Universal