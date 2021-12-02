How to watch the 2021 Olympic Curling Qualification Event

Team USA looks to lock down a spot in mixed doubles curling for the Winter Olympics.

The 2021 Olympic Qualification Event for curling kicks off Sunday, December 5 in Leeuwarden, where NOCs will be squaring off for the final qualification spots for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States has already qualified for men's and women's team curling. Squads led by John Shuster and Tabitha Peterson, respectively, are both locked in as the U.S. representatives.

However, the U.S. still needs to lock down a spot for the mixed doubles competition. The duo of Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger were victorious at the U.S. Olympic Curling Mixed Doubles Trials, but it will be all for naught if they are unable to qualify for the Games.

