🔒Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 9

With different injuries or players being held out, opportunities abound for daily fantasy football value picks around the league for Week 9.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Houston Texans $6,900

There may be some hesitance given the extreme struggles of the Texans offensive line, and those concerns are valid. However, when he has played, Taylor has looked solid and he has a strong history against the Dolphins (10 touchdowns, no interceptions in seven games). The past certainly doesn’t dictate what will happen on Sunday, but keep one thing in mind - Taylor costs the same in FanDuel as Davis Mills and you have your ultimate answer as to whether or not Taylor is a bargain who likely will do a much better job of not taking care of the ball.

If anything, Taylor might give you your average fantasy quarterback performance on Sunday, but for his price, this means being able to afford the bigger performers at other positions.

By the way, as far as Jordan Love is concerned, he costs $6,000 but young quarterbacks making their first NFL starts are uncalculated gambles, even if Love is going against the struggling Chiefs defense. Love is certainly not a bad play, but I have more faith in Taylor’s potential fantasy performance.

Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants $6,300

The Giants offensive line is mediocre, but Booker still looked good last week against the struggling Chiefs defense mentioned earlier. Saquon Barkley is not expected to play this week and the Giants face the struggling run defense of the Raiders.

Booker also gets the job done through the air, catching five of his six targets last week for 65 yards. Booker’s a good bargain for his price. By the way, do not discount that this is a so-called “revenge game” as Booker played with the Raiders just last season.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles $6,300

Last week, it was clear who the bread winner was for who would step up with Miles Sanders out - it was Boston Scott. This week, against the struggling run defense of the Chargers, expect Scott to get plenty of opportunity.

Last week, Scott averaged five yards a carry for 60 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles will likely try to rely on the run early and often. Scott is a bargain for $6,300.

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills $6,000

There is lots of good value at running back this week, obviously. Zack Moss has gradually taken over from Devin Singletary in the Bills’ backfield. The game script against the Jaguars looks to be a good one for the Bills to dominate and for the running game to be used.

This is a prime matchup for Moss to be utilized in your daily fantasy lineups.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins $6,100

DeVante Parker is out. The Dolphins are playing the highly-vulnerable Texans defense. Jaylen Waddle is a Houston native with likely increased amounts of family/friends/acquaintances watching this game. Waddle already averages 8.5 targets a game.

His value does take a bit of a hit with the Sunday news that Jacoby Brissett is getting the start at quarterback, but that just downgrades Waddle slighly from must-have to a solid bargain.

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders $6,800

Teams are certainly focusing on defending Waller after an opening week where Waller had a whopping 19 targets and 10 catches, 105 yards, and a touchdown. Waller hasn’t come anywhere close to similar numbers since, but still has averaged at least 7 targets in four of five games since. I’m optimistic for a strong performance from Waller against a vulnerable Giants defense.

Dallas Cowboys, DEF, $3,900

The Bills have the most expensive defense this week with their $5,200 price tag against Jacksonville. For a lot less money, the Cowboys are a defense that has scored three touchdowns in their seven games. There is opportunity here against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Cowboys are a very good value on defense.