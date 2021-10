Down 2-1 in the World Series after Friday night’s loss, the Astros will have to pick up at least one win in Atlanta to bring the series back to Houston next week.

The team put no runs on the board in Game 3 but it wasn’t just the rainy Georgia weather that’s to blame. KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy breaks down the Astros breakdown in their first World Series road game of 2021 in the video above.