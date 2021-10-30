Astros player Jason Castro removed from World Series roster due to COVID-19 protocols

KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy just received breaking news in Atlanta that Astros player Jason Castro has been removed from the World Series roster due to COVID-19 protocols. This development comes just over an hour before first pitch.

Castro was replaced by Garrett Stubbs.

“At this point, Jason Castro is the only person that has been identified as part of the healthy and safety protocols,” said Astros General Manager James Click said on camera when talking to multiple reporters at Truist Park.

MLB announced earlier that #Astros backup catcher Jason Castro has been removed for Covid 19 Protocols. So Garrett Stubbs has bee activated. #Fortheh — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 30, 2021

Stay with KPRC 2 Sports for new information as it becomes available.