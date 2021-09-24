MORE THAN JUST FOOTBALL: Sterling DT Eyes Big Senior Season for Rangers

WHEN NOAH LISTER WAS GROWING UP, HE LOVED WATCHING THEN-TENNESSEE TITAN CHRIS JOHNSON PLAY ON SUNDAYS. IN FACT, WATCHING THE EVENTUAL 10-YEAR VET RUMBLE THROUGH OPPOSING DEFENSIVE LINES MADE HIM WANT TO PLAY RUNNING BACK.

It was when Lister turned 10 years old that he figured out that he wasn't going to carry the ball on offense and instead turned his attention to guys like Von Miller, JJ Watt and Jadeveon Clowney on defense.

That move has paid off after a first-team, all-district defensive tackle season in 2020 for Baytown Sterling.

"Individually, I had a solid season becoming a captain, leading my team in three different stat categories and earning first-team, all-district. But I look forward to being even better this year."

Statistically for Lister, it was a solid year.

The Ranger defensive tackle racked up 47 tackles (22 solo), 16 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles. A good year to build off, which he has this offseason, including adding a position.

"I've tried to become more versatile, playing both end and tackle," Lister said. "I had to work on getting faster and securing more tackles, I missed a few my junior year."

Once his playing days at Sterling are over, Lister wants to go to college and get a business degree and "see where life takes me".

But as a Ranger, of course he wants to be remembered for his prowess on the field as a defensive star. However, for Lister it is more about his off-the-field-impact than any of those flashy stats or awards.

"I hope people remember me as a great football player but an even better student," Lister said. "A person who treated everybody with kindness and respect. A person who always put his education first. And a guy who put his all into everything he did."

