Japan claims table tennis bronze over South Korea

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan reacts during his Men's Team Bronze Medal table tennis match on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Japan has a men's team table tennis medal for the second-straight Olympics, chasing their silver from Rio with a bronze at home in Tokyo.

The Japanese team of Jun Mizutani, Tomokazu Harimoto, and Koki Niwa beat South Korea 3-1 on Friday to ensure a place on the podium on home soil.

Mizutani and Niwa opened the event with a 3-1 win before Harimoto, the current No. 4 ranked player in the world, beat Jang Woo-jin 3-1.

Jeoung Young-sik slowed the celebrations with a 3-0 defeat of Niwa, but Mizutani handed Woo-jin a loss by the same score to seal the bronze.

China and Germany will tangle for gold later Friday.