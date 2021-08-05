Women's Basketball Semifinals: Serbia all that separates USA from another trip to finals

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Sonja Vasic #5 of Team Serbia smiles after a win against Team China during a Women's Basketball Quarterfinals game on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 04, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

The stage is set for the homestretch in the Olympic women's basketball tournament. Four teams remain, and Friday will reveal the teams headed to the gold medal final.

The women's basketball semifinals begin early Friday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET with the United States taking on Serbia. The second semifinal contest will kick off at 7 a.m. ET between Japan and France.

UNITED STATES VS. SERBIA

You'll never believe this, but the United States women's basketball team is headed to yet another Olympic semifinal. What a shocker!

Per usual, the U.S. has been the best team in the women's competition thus far. They have not lost a game in Tokyo — in fact, they haven't lost a game at the Olympics since 1992. Team USA's run of dominance in women's basketball truly is unprecedented.

Serbia will try to put a stop to the Americans' reign, though. The Serbians took home a bronze medal after a strong showing at the Rio Olympics, and they're hoping to take a potentially massive step forward in Tokyo by taking down an untamable beast.

Ad

JAPAN VS. FRANCE

Japan put together a thriller against Belgium in the women's quarterfinals, earning a huge 86-85 victory to earn a date with a French team coming off a massive win of its own against the defending women's silver medalists.

The Japanese have never earned a medal in men's or women's basketball at the Olympics, so a win over France could prove to be yet another standout moment for the host country as it continues its gold rush in Tokyo.

Japan already defeated France once during the preliminary round by a score of 74-70. Per usual, the Japanese were extremely efficient from beyond the arc in that contest, making 41 percent of their shots from three-point range. If that strong shooting can carry over into Friday morning, Japan will have a very good shot at winning its first basketball medal.