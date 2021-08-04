Podcast: Hobbled Hannah Roberts is stoked about her silver medal

Wait. What? Did U.S. BMX freestyler Hannah Roberts tell In The Village podcast host Elizabeth Beisel that she won her silver medal in Tokyo on two broken ankles? “Nobody knows but both and my left and my right ankles are messed up,” Roberts says. “Now I get to go home and take care of them.”

Roberts also reveals other secrets, including how she totes her racing bikes all over the world in her checked bags and what happens when an airline loses them.

