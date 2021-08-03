Live updates: Simone Biles returns to Olympics on beam

Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition on beam on Tuesday in Tokyo.

The final night of gymnastics competition in Tokyo was going to be a big one for the United States regardless of Simone Biles' status, but with Monday's news that she would return to Olympic competition in her final chance, the intrigue grew astronomically higher.

Biles, who withdrew from the final three rotations of the team final followed by her next four individual finals, is making a comeback today. One of Biles' eponymous skills is a double-twisting double backflip beam dismount, but she is expected to end today's routine with a simpler skill that doesn't require any twists, like a double pike. She was the bronze medalist on the apparatus in Rio.

Suni Lee — who already has a gold, silver and bronze medal in Tokyo — is also set to challenge for a medal on beam after finishing third in qualifications.

In the men's high bar and parallel bars finals, the U.S. men seek their first medal of the Tokyo Games.

For three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, the parallel bars final is his last chance to win his first career Olympic medal, as he is retiring after the Games. Mikulak's highest finish so far was fourth on high bar in 2016.

On the high bar today, 2021 U.S. all-around national champion Brody Malone is set to compete and could have a shot at a medal after finishing fourth in qualifications.

STREAM

Follow along for live updates below.

Men's Parallel Bars

Scheduled for 4 a.m. ET

Women's Balance Beam

Scheduled for 4:50 a.m. ET

Men's High Bar

Scheduled for 5:39 a.m. ET