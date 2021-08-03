Disastrous end for Kolak as Andrejczyk, Barber advance in women's javelin

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Sara Kolak of Team Croatia competes in the Women's Javelin Throw Qualification on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Igor Kralj/PIXSELL/MB Media/Getty Images)

RESULTS

TOKYO - Croatian Sara Kolak's title defense came to a disastrous end on Tuesday as she committed three fouls and was out at the women's javelin qualifier.

It was the latest heartbreak for Croatia, a day after Sandra Perkovic fell short in her bid for a third consecutive Olympic gold in the discus, finishing fourth.

Polish world leader Maria Andrejczyk, who underwent surgery in March 2020 due to ankle and Achilles tendon injuries, advanced to Friday's final with 65.24m in the day's farthest throw.

Also moving on were 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia, who launched the javelin 62.59m in her best performance of the season, and China's Liu Shiying and Lyu Huihui, who finished second and third, respectively, at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

