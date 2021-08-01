Saunders secures U.S. shot put silver, Adams bronze for 4th medal

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Raven Saunders of Team United States reacts after winning the silver medal in the Women's Shot Put Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

China's Gon Lijiao launched a massive 20.58m personal best Sunday morning in Japan to finally capture women's shot put gold, rounding out a career Olympic medal yield of every color, while mother-of-two Kiwi Valerie Adams earned a record fourth medal with bronze.

American Raven Saunders, known for her energetic, mask-wearing showmanship, captured silver in her second Games to follow up fellow countrywoman Michelle Carter's historic gold in Rio, which was USA's first medal in the event since 1960. Saunders was fifth in 2016.

Carter had surgery in June to remove a tumor from her right ankle, later revealed to be benign.

New Zealander Adams, competing in her fifth Games, won bronze to become the most decorated Olympic women's shot putter of all time, passing Soviets Galina Zybina and Nadezhda Chizhova's three-medal totals as well as staying ahead of Gong's updated count.

The five-time world medalist made her Olympic debut in Athens at the age of 19, finishing seventh. Seventeen years later, now 36, Adams gave birth twice over the past Games cycle — she had daughter Kimoana in October 2017 and son Kepalili in March 2019.

"It's not only my journey, it's their journey, too," Adams said after the competition, holding a photo of her two children.

In the sole final of the day's morning session with no shade in temperatures exceeding 102 degrees Fahrenheit, Gong and Saunders opened up with 19.95m and 19.65m heaves, then both fouled on their second attempts.

Gong, who took bronze in Beijing and silver in Rio, improved to 19.98m on her next attempt before unleashing two colossal puts on her last two attempts, twice breaking her 20.43m personal best in 20.53m and 20.58m to seal the victory.

"I really think I can break the 21-meter mark," Gong told reporters after the win.