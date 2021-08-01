Rojas obliterates triple jump world record in 15.67m for gold

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Yulimar Rojas of Team Venezuela celebrates in the Women's Triple Jump Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Rojas set a new world record at 15.67m. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After many years in pursuit of the mark, Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas finally found the mammoth leap she needed to shatter the event's world record, accomplishing it on the biggest stage possible.

The two-time reigning world champion took down Ukrainian Inessa Kravets' 26-year-old all-time mark of 15.50m from 1995 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday night, besting it by more than a half-foot with an astonishing 15.67m final attempt.

Rojas won silver at the 2016 Rio Games.

Portugal's Patricia Mamona and Ana Peleteiro of Spain broke their respective national records for silver and bronze.