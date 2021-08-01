CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Jade Carey of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during Women's Qualification on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Sunday, August 1:

11:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics

AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics

Specific Sunday events to watch

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women’s R16, Match 9: CUB (Lidy/Leila) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)

Ad

TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. W 100m hurdles, M Long Jump; Rnd 1s: W 1500, 200 & more (Gabby Thomas, Keni Harrison)

VOLLEYBALL: 9:05 p.m. - 10:50 p.m. Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Italy

BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Women’s Prelim Group B: France vs USA

Specific Monday events to watch

DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. Men’s 3m Springboard - Prelim

EQUESTRIAN: 3:00 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. Eventing Team and Individual Jumping (Jessica Springsteen)

Ad

GYMNASTICS: 3:00 a.m. - 5:40 a.m. Event Finals: M Rings, W Floor, M Vault (Jade Carey)

SOCCER: 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Women’s Semifinal - United States vs. Canada

BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Knockout Stage, Round 2: United States vs. Japan

TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. M Steeple, W 5K, W Discus; SFs: W 400m hurdles & more (Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 8:00 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Men’s R16, Match 16: USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs GER (Thole J./Wickler)