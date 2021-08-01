CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Sunday, August 1:
11:45 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics
AFTER THE LATE NEWS - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics
Specific Sunday events to watch
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women’s R16, Match 9: CUB (Lidy/Leila) vs USA (April Ross/Alix Klineman)
TRACK & FIELD: 7:00 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. W 100m hurdles, M Long Jump; Rnd 1s: W 1500, 200 & more (Gabby Thomas, Keni Harrison)
VOLLEYBALL: 9:05 p.m. - 10:50 p.m. Women’s Pool B: United States vs. Italy
BASKETBALL: 11:40 p.m. - 1:40 a.m. Women’s Prelim Group B: France vs USA
Specific Monday events to watch
DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. Men’s 3m Springboard - Prelim
EQUESTRIAN: 3:00 a.m. - 8:25 a.m. Eventing Team and Individual Jumping (Jessica Springsteen)
GYMNASTICS: 3:00 a.m. - 5:40 a.m. Event Finals: M Rings, W Floor, M Vault (Jade Carey)
SOCCER: 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Women’s Semifinal - United States vs. Canada
BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Knockout Stage, Round 2: United States vs. Japan
TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. M Steeple, W 5K, W Discus; SFs: W 400m hurdles & more (Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL: 8:00 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Men’s R16, Match 16: USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs GER (Thole J./Wickler)