Houston Rockets select Jalen Green with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Prolific Prep's Jalen Green (4) shoots a free throw against La Lumiere during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Green bypassed college basketball to play in the G League and is a top shooting guard in the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets selected G-League Ignite star guard Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday in the NBA Draft.

Green, 19, was the one-rated guard in the draft and second overall prospect. He is 6′6″ and is expected to be a shooting guard in the league.

Green averaged 17.7 points per game for Ignite and shot 36.5% from the three-point range. He’s very athletic, can create off the dribble, and as his numbers show he is consistent from long range.

The Rockets have a busy night ahead being in the first round of the draft for the first time as a franchise since 2015.

The team is also scheduled to pick #23 and #24 later in the first round.