Houston Rockets select Jalen Green with the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets selected G-League Ignite star guard Jalen Green with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday in the NBA Draft.
Green, 19, was the one-rated guard in the draft and second overall prospect. He is 6′6″ and is expected to be a shooting guard in the league.
Green averaged 17.7 points per game for Ignite and shot 36.5% from the three-point range. He’s very athletic, can create off the dribble, and as his numbers show he is consistent from long range.
The Rockets have a busy night ahead being in the first round of the draft for the first time as a franchise since 2015.
The team is also scheduled to pick #23 and #24 later in the first round.