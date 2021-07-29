Are the cardboard beds in the Olympic Village really ‘anti-sex’?Athletes take on claims in hilarious posts, videos

As news rolled out that athletes heading to the Tokyo Olympics would be provided with cardboard beds and plastic mattresses, rumors emerged the beds were designed to prevent athletes from having sex.

The rumor was further pushed by Track and field athlete Paul Chelimo who tweeted: “Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.”

Several Olympians on TikTok proved that theory wrong by demonstrating rambunctious activity their beds can withstand.

Additionally, Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan took to his Twitter to debunk that the rumored “anti-sex” beds are designed to break at any sudden movement.

Mcclenaghan went on to share a video of himself jumping on his bed, declaring the rumor is fake news.

So why is Tokyo hosting Olympic athletes with cardboard beds?

According to Takashi Kitajima, a Tokyo 2020 organizer in charge of the athletes’ village, the beds were made to be sustainable as they will be recycled at the end of the summer games, USA Today reports.

Tokyo 2020, along with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan chose cardboard beds and plastic mattresses as part of their goal toward zero waste, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to KSAT, Kitajima says the beds are very durable, even more so than wooden beds.

According to KSAT, the beds can hold up to 440 pounds of weight, are 6 feet 11 inches long.