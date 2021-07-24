WATCH: Opening Ceremony illuminated by epic drone display

Drones light up the sky during the 2020 Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

Culture, art, and athleticism were on full display within the walls of Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. But it may have been the sight above the stadium that arguably stole the show.

In a combination of technology and beauty, more than 1,800 drones came together for a one-of-a-kind choregraphed light show.

The drones (the exact number charted at 1,824) morphed into multiple shapes, including the Tokyo 2020 logo and a spinning recreation of the globe.

The Tokyo sky was lit up in a unique array of lights and colors during the two-minute display at the Opening Ceremony.

This array surpasses that of the light show during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, which saw a display of about 1,200 drones and set a then-Guinness World Record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously in the sky.

