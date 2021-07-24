In The Village: Ali Aguilar details Village dining, swag from Kim Kardashian

In the Village host Elizabeth Beisel talks with Ali Aguilar of Team USA Softball about her experience becoming an Olympian before her first Opening Ceremony, team bus concerts, and empty cafeterias.

Aguilar shares insight into her favorite foods, how her faith has influenced her softball career, playing with Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, plus why she brought so many bats to Tokyo.

For more episodes of In The Village, check out Apple Podcasts or listen below:

