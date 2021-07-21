Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs is out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced on social media.

"Unfortunately I was tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, which means my Olympic journey ends here. I am feeling healthy and have done everything in my power to prevent this scenario and took all the precautions. Luckily we've been following the protocols so my fellow skateboarders still get to shine bright," Jacobs wrote on Instagram. "I will need some time to let my broken heart heal and recover from this."

Jacobs, 31, was set to compete in the women's street contest when skateboarding makes it Olympic debut. She's the No. 8-ranked women's street skateboarder in the world, according to World Skate, and has competed in 11 X Games -- finishing as high as fourth in both 2016 and 2018.

Roos Zwetsloot and Keet Oldenbeuving -- the other Dutch skateboarders in Tokyo -- were not deemed close contacts with Jacobs, according to to broadcaster NOS.

The women's street skateboarding contest, which begins on July 25 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Games, originally included 20 athletes. Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith are slated to represent the U.S. in the discipline.