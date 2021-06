U.S. T&F Trials Day 2: Richardson tries to advance, win 100m final

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track and Field take place June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon. Saturday's competition can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as seen live on TV from 8-10 p.m. ET on NBCSN (simulcast on Peacock) and from 10-11 p.m. ET on NBC. Any coverage on NBCSN or Olympic Channel can be streamed on Peacock.

Live meet results here: results.usatf.org.

Sha’Carri Richardson, the favorite to win 100m gold in Tokyo, first has to make the U.S. Olympic track and field team roster — it's a feat in and of itself, sometimes more difficult than making a Games' final.

She'll attempt to do just that Saturday, first by trying to advance out of the semifinals (9:03 p.m. ET), then less than two hours later producing a top-three finish in the final (10:51 p.m. ET). Her time in Friday's first round out of the fourth heat, 10.84, was the fastest amongst the field by more than a tenth of a second. Javianne Oliver (10.96), Kayla White (10.99) and Gabby Thomas (11.00) posted the next best first-round times.

The 21-year-old Dallas native turned pro two years ago after a single season at LSU during which she broke the 100m collegiate record. In April she ran 10.72 to become the sixth-fastest woman all-time at 100m.

The U.S. women last won Olympic gold in the 100m 25 years ago on home soil at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Gail Devers defended her title from Barcelona and extended a U.S. 100m gold streak to four straight Games.

Her personality is hard to miss. It's confident and infectious. Ahead of a Diamond League meet this year in Gateshead, she said it was Usain Bolt that she drew inspiration from for her track career and accompanying personality.

"I want women to see they can be exactly who they are. You don’t have to be all quiet and shy, unless you want to be," she said. "You don’t have to shield yourself."

Also, it's pronounced SHUH-care-ee.

The women's discus final also takes place Saturday night. American record-holder Valarie Allman tossed a Trials-record 70.01m (229-8) during Friday's qualifying, taking down Seilala Sua's 65.90m (216-2) from the 2000 Trials. Allman set the U.S. record last August with a 70.15m (230-2) mark putting her among the top 25 women's discus throwers of all time.

Other notable events and athletes: Noah Lyles and Trayvon Bromell in the respective second and fourth heats of the men's 100m first round (8:34 p.m. ET); Allyson Felix in the first section of the women's 400m semifinals (10:20 p.m.); Sam Kendricks in men's pole vault qualifying (7:30 p.m. ET); Keni Harrison in first heat of the women's 100m hurdles (8:04 p.m. ET); Will Claye in men's triple jump qualifying (8:15 p.m. ET); Donavan Brazier in the first section of the men's 800m semifinals (10:04 p.m. ET); Michael Norman in the second section of the men's 400m semifinals (10:35 p.m. ET); Elle Purrier and Jenny Simpson in the first section of the women's 1500m semifinals (9:40 p.m. ET); and the first day of the decathlon.

NBC Olympics Research contributed to this section

Decathlon - Day 1 (4-9:30 p.m. ET)

100m (4 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Section 1 of 3 Finals

3 Ballengee, Markus Arkansas

4 Brondyke, Kurtis Unattached

5 Garland, Kyle Georgia

6 Flood, Jack Unattached

7 Ehrhardt, Tim Santa Barbara TC

8 Ziemek, Zach Unattached

Section 2 of 3 Finals

3 Filip, Scott Unattached

4 Black, Samuel Saginaw Vall St

5 Williams, Harrison Unattached

6 Simmons, Solomon MultiStars Inc

7 West, Austin Iowa

8 Daniels, Will Iowa

Section 3 of 3 Finals

3 Scantling, Garrett NIKE

4 Williams, Devon New York AC

5 Price, Hunter Unattached

6 Bastien, Steven Unattached

7 Lawson, T.J. Kent St

8 Delgado, Joseph Navy

Long Jump (4:50 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Finals

1 Lawson, T.J. Kent St

2 Ziemek, Zach Unattached

3 Simmons, Solomon MultiStars Inc

4 Williams, Harrison Unattached

5 West, Austin Iowa

6 Ballengee, Markus Arkansas

7 Ehrhardt, Tim Santa Barbara TC

8 Brondyke, Kurtis Unattached

9 Daniels, Will Iowa

Flight 2 of 2 Finals

1 Filip, Scott Unattached

2 Black, Samuel Saginaw Vall St

3 Scantling, Garrett NIKE

4 Delgado, Joseph Navy

5 Price, Hunter Unattached

6 Garland, Kyle Georgia

7 Flood, Jack Unattached

8 Williams, Devon New York AC

9 Bastien, Steven Unattached

Shot Put (5:50 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 2 Finals

1 Williams, Devon New York AC

2 Bastien, Steven Unattached

3 Scantling, Garrett NIKE

4 Brondyke, Kurtis Unattached

5 Ballengee, Markus Arkansas

6 Lawson, T.J. Kent St

7 West, Austin Iowa

8 Daniels, Will Iowa

9 Ziemek, Zach Unattached

Flight 2 of 2 Finals

1 Black, Samuel Saginaw Vall St

2 Price, Hunter Unattached

3 Ehrhardt, Tim Santa Barbara TC

4 Filip, Scott Unattached

5 Delgado, Joseph Navy

6 Williams, Harrison Unattached

7 Flood, Jack Unattached

8 Simmons, Solomon MultiStars Inc

9 Garland, Kyle Georgia

High Jump (7 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 1 Finals

1 Williams, Devon New York AC

2 Filip, Scott Unattached

3 Simmons, Solomon MultiStars Inc

4 Garland, Kyle Georgia

5 Ballengee, Markus Arkansas

6 Brondyke, Kurtis Unattached

7 Bastien, Steven Unattached

8 Daniels, Will Iowa

9 Black, Samuel Saginaw Vall St

10 West, Austin Iowa

11 Price, Hunter Unattached

12 Scantling, Garrett NIKE

13 Lawson, T.J. Kent St

14 Delgado, Joseph Navy

15 Williams, Harrison Unattached

16 Ziemek, Zach Unattached

17 Flood, Jack Unattached

18 Ehrhardt, Tim Santa Barbara TC

400m (9:18 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Section 1 of 3 Finals

3 Simmons, Solomon MultiStars Inc

4 Lawson, T.J. Kent St

5 Price, Hunter Unattached

6 Bastien, Steven Unattached

7 Ehrhardt, Tim Santa Barbara TC

8 Delgado, Joseph Navy

Section 2 of 3 Finals

3 Brondyke, Kurtis Unattached

4 Ballengee, Markus Arkansas

5 Garland, Kyle Georgia

6 Daniels, Will Iowa

7 Ziemek, Zach Unattached

8 Flood, Jack Unattached

Section 3 of 3 Finals

3 Black, Samuel Saginaw Vall St

4 Scantling, Garrett NIKE

5 Filip, Scott Unattached

6 Williams, Harrison Unattached

7 Williams, Devon New York AC

8 West, Austin Iowa

Men's Javelin - Qualifying (5:15 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

3 throws each, top 12 advance to Monday's final, break ties

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Porter, Mark Penn State

2 Thompson, Brett Pittsburg St

3 Hudiburg, Joshua Pittsburg St

4 Fuchs, Scott Iowa State

5 Cook, August U.S. Mil Acad

6 Shalaway, Ethan Unattached

7 Pedigo, Tzuriel LSU

8 Thompson, Curtis Unattached

9 Minichello, Marc Anthony Unattached

10 Christensen, Liam Stanford

11 Phillips, Benji North Dakota St

12 Holland, Zach Umpqua CC

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Howe, Nick Unattached

2 Bates, Cameron BYU

3 Patricelli, Denham Unattached

4 Williamson, Capers Unattached

5 Banks, Donavon McNeese State

6 Dolezal, Riley Velaasa

7 Shuey, Michael Velaasa/NYAC

8 True, Aaron Shocker TC

9 Wolfley, Logan Kansas State

10 Antonucci, Cade Auburn

11 Neal, Cord SFA

12 Hardin, Samuel Unattached

Men's Pole Vault - Qualifying (7:30 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Progression: 540/550/560/565/570/575; 2 pits, top 12 advance to Monday's final, break ties

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Ellis, Branson SFA

2 Pater, Kyle U.S. Air Force

3 Carr, Michael Bell Athletics

4 Volz, Deakin Unattached

5 Lightfoot, KC PUMA

6 Bradford, Zach Kansas

7 Houston, Scott Shore AC

8 Bray, Ethan South Dakota

9 Wyatt, Audie Unattached

10 Daniel, Keaton Kentucky

11 Miller, Austin Vaulthouse

12 Richartz, Nate Tracksmith

13 Volz, Drew Unattached

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 McWhorter, Zach BYU

2 Nilsen, Chris NIKE

3 Kendricks, Sam NIKE

4 Fritsch, Clayton Sam Houston St

5 Ludwig, Matt Unattached

6 Walsh, Cole NIKE

7 Coulon, Adam Indiana

8 Irwin, Andrew Unattached

9 Wooten, Jacob Unattached

10 Waters, Carson Unattached

11 Oates, Tray Unattached

12 Watson, Reese Unattached

Women's 100m Hurdles - 1st Round (8:04 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 3 each heat and next 4 fastest to Sunday's semis

Heat 1 of 4 Prelims

1 Nelvis, Sharika adidas

2 Harrison, Keni adidas

3 Ross, Faith Kentucky

4 Harper Nelson, Dawn Cadenshae/&Mo

5 Stark, Grace Florida

6 Britton, Evonne Evo TC

7 Rhodes, Akira NC State

8 McReynolds, Tiffani Unattached

Heat 2 of 4 Prelims

1 Austin, Camri Oklahoma

2 Moore, Tawnie Unattached

3 Claye, Queen Quedith Unattached

4 Clemons, Christina adidas

5 Robinson, TeJyrica N. Carolina A&T

6 Akobundu, Madeleine N. Carolina A&T

7 Brooks, Taliyah ASICS

8 Rothwell, Cha'Mia Duke

Heat 3 of 4 Prelims

1 Beattie, Danielle Unattached

2 Jones, Rayniah UCF

3 Huven, Destiny Wisconsin

4 Cockrell, Anna USC

5 Hughes, Amber Unattached

6 Chadwick, Payton ASICS

7 Castlin, Kristi NIKE

8 Armstrong, Alia LSU

Heat 4 of 4 Prelims

1 McNeal, Brianna NIKE

2 Brissett, Chanel Texas

3 Russell, Masai Kentucky

4 Jones, Tia adidas

5 Marshall, Tonea LSU

6 Jones, Jasmine USC

7 Cunningham, Gabbi NIKE

8 Hall, Dior Unattached

Men's Triple Jump - Qualifying (8:15 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 12 advance to Monday's final, break ties; 2 pits run concurrently

Flight 1 of 2 Prelims

1 Dixon-Bodie, Sean LSU

2 Hubbard, Julian Boston-North TC

3 Scott, Donald adidas

4 Jones, Darrel Unattached

5 Byrd, Keshun Mississippi St

6 McGee, Keshun Alabama

7 Parker, Rex Unattached

8 Carter, James Iowa

9 Strange, Jah-Jah Kansas State

10 Carter, Chris Houston

11 Griffith, Isaiah Oregon

12 Chambers, Chauncey Virginia Tech

Flight 2 of 2 Prelims

1 Welch, Chris Houston Baptist

2 Jordan, Alphonso Unattached

3 King, Keyshawn Stanford

4 White, Timothy Unattached

5 Edwards, Christian Alabama

6 Stevens, Craig Unattached

7 Applequist, Anthony Unattached

8 Davis, Jelaani Oklahoma

9 Meade, Nathaniel Boston-North TC

10 Benard, Chris NIKE / CVE

11 Claye, Will PUMA / NYAC

Men's 100m - 1st Round (8:34 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 3 each heat and next 4 fastest advance to Sunday's semis

Heat 1 of 4 Prelims

1 Young, Isiah NIKE

2 Charleston, Cravont NC State

3 Beck, Cole Virginia Tech

4 Gillespie, Cravon NIKE

5 Quinn, Devin Unattached

6 Bednarek, Kenny NIKE

7 Royster, Chris Unattached

8 DeMoss, Davon Tracksmith

Heat 2 of 4 Prelims

1 Gatlin, Justin NIKE

2 Moore, Marcellus Purdue

3 Webb, Ameer NIKE

4 Rowe, Rodney Unattached

5 Williams, Micah Oregon

6 Bacon, Jaylen adidas

7 Rodgers, Michael NIKE

8 Bromell, Trayvon New Balance

Heat 3 of 4 Prelims

1 Boling, Matthew Georgia

2 King, Kyree NIKE

3 Shelvin, Nolton Unattached

4 Belcher, Christopher NIKE

5 Bracy-Williams, Marvin NIKE

6 Demps, Jeff adidas

7 Henderson, Bryan Sam Houston St

8 Slade, Jaylen Unattached

Heat 4 of 4 Prelims

1 Kemp, Demek ASICS

2 Lyles, Noah adidas

3 Baker, Ronnie NIKE

4 Robinson, Bryce Tracksmith

5 Williams, Kendal adidas

6 Kerley, Fred NIKE

7 Lang, Lance Kentucky

8 Feagin, Denzell Unattached

Women's 100m - Semifinals, Final

Semifinals (9:03 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to tonight's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

1 Hill, Candace ASICS 11.19

2 Daniels, Teahna NIKE 11.02

3 White, Kayla NIKE 10.99

4 Richardson, Sha'Carri NIKE 10.84

5 Sturgis, Cambrea N. Carolina A&T 11.15

6 Prandini, Jenna PUMA 11.22

7 Bartoletta, Tianna Unattached 11.27

8 McCoy, Maia Tennessee 11.13

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

1 Terry, Twanisha USC 11.14

2 Bryant, Dezerea NIKE 11.09

3 Hobbs, Aleia adidas 11.04

4 Thomas, Gabby New Balance 11.00

5 Oliver, Javianne NIKE 10.96

6 Brisco, Mikiah NIKE 11.15

7 Gardner, English NIKE 11.17

8 Akinosun, Morolake adidas 11.14

Final (10:51 p.m. ET)

Women's 1500m - Semifinals (9:40 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 5 each semi and next 2 fastest advance to Monday's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

1 Camp-Bennett, Anna BYU 4:12.63

2 Lancaster, Sarah Unattached 4:13.60

3 Johnson, Lauren Unattached 4:12.67

4 Eccleston, Amanda Brooks 4:12.06

5 Donaghu, Ella Stanford 4:12.16

6 Simpson, Jenny New Balance 4:11.34

7 Purrier St. Pierre, Elle New Balance 4:11.78

8 Nelson, Karisa BROOKS Beasts 4:13.98

9 Mehra, Rebecca Oiselle / LWA 4:13.71

10 MacLean, Heather New Balance/NB 4:11.85

11 Schlachtenhaufen, Helen Saucony 4:11.82

12 Aragon, Dani EMPIRE ELITE 4:13.34

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

1 Morgan, Whittni BYU 4:13.74

2 Jones, Dani New Balance 4:13.47

3 Kampf, Heather ASICS/Mn Dist 4:13.76

4 Barnett, Grace Mammoth TC 4:11.73

5 Osika, Shannon NIKE 4:11.59

6 Hiltz, Nikki adidas 4:11.42

7 Rego, Amanda Tracksmith/CST 4:14.80

8 Heymach, Julia Stanford 4:12.41

9 Tyynismaa, Amaris Alabama 4:14.59

10 Fulton, Eleanor Unattached 4:14.41

11 Johnson, Sinclaire NIKE/Bowerman 4:11.95

12 McGee, Cory New Balance 4:11.86

Women's Discus - Final (9:42 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Flight 1 of 1 Finals

1 Jacobs, Gabi Unattached 59.55m

2 Wilson, Alyssa UCLA 58.80m

3 Card, Kelsey Unattached 57.82m

4 Ashley, Whitney Unattached 58.05m

5 Hazlewood, Micaela Unattached 59.72m

6 Buerge, Desirea UT-RGV 56.02m

7 Usual, Seasons Texas Tech 56.12m

8 Collatz Sellens, Alex Unattached 57.69m

9 Lewis-Smallwood, Gia New York AC 60.94m

10 Fraley, Veronica Clemson 56.73m

11 Allman, Valarie ASICS / NYAC 70.01m

12 Dincoff, Rachel Unattached 61.63m

Men's 800m - Semifinals (10:04 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to Monday's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Dolan, Sean Villanova 1:48.68

3 Windle, Drew Brooks/Brooks B 1:48.41

4 Sowinski, Erik Unattached 1:45.47

5 Kidder, Brannon Brooks/Brooks B 1:45.06

6 Brazier, Donavan NIKE 1:45.00

7 Murphy, Clayton NIKE 1:47.84

8 Miller, Brandon Texas A&M 1:48.75

9 Koech, Jonah U.S. Army 1:47.92

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Streich, Shane Lipscomb 1:48.49

3 Voelz, Samuel Notre Dame 1:48.49

4 Nixon, Daniel Iowa State 1:46.15

5 Harris, Isaiah NIKE 1:45.25

6 Jewett, Isaiah USC 1:47.83

7 Rhoads, Michael U.S. Air Force 1:48.64

8 Hoppel, Bryce adidas 1:48.38

9 Alvarado, Abraham Atlanta TC 1:48.35

Women's 400m - Semifinals (10:20 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to Sunday's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Hastings, Natasha UnderArmour/N 51.92

3 Francis, Phyllis NIKE 51.34

4 Stepter Baynes, Jaide Unattached 51.21

5 Felix, Allyson Athleta 50.99

6 Anderson, Shae UCLA 51.32

7 Ellis, Kendall New Balance 51.02

8 Beard, Jessica adidas 51.10

9 Diggs, Talitha Florida 51.74

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Robinson, NaAsha Unattached 51.30

3 Bechtel, Olivia Miami -Ohio 52.11

4 Whitney, Kaylin NIKE 50.94

5 Jonathas, Wadeline adidas 50.64

6 Irby, Lynna adidas 50.91

7 Hayes, Quanera NIKE 52.34

8 Manson, Taylor Florida 52.37

9 Aveni, Brittany Duke 52.54

Men's 400m - Semifinals (10:35 p.m. ET)

↓ START LISTS ↓

Top 3 in each semi and next 2 fastest advance to Monday's final

Heat 1 of 2 Semis

2 Patterson, Jacory Unattached 45.61

3 Johnson, Tyler Ohio State 45.71

4 Robinson, Justin Gateway City UA 45.46

5 Godwin, Elija Georgia 44.81

6 Williams, Noah LSU 45.21

7 Cherry, Michael NIKE 44.86

8 Willie, Ryan Florida 45.34

9 Deadmon, Bryce Texas A&M 45.46

Heat 2 of 2 Semis

2 Merritt, LaShawn NIKE 45.81

3 Terry, Tyler LSU 45.56

4 Ross, Randolph N. Carolina A&T 45.61

5 London, Wil Unattached 45.46

6 Norman, Michael NIKE 45.18

7 Norwood, Vernon New Balance 45.46

8 Stewart, Trevor N. Carolina A&T 44.75

9 Strother, Nathan adidas 45.44