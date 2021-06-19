Ryan Crouser breaks Barnes' 31-year-old shot put world record

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 18: Ryan Crouser competes in the Men's Shot Put final during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Randy Barnes' long-standing men's shot put world record has fallen.

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the 31-year-old record Friday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a fourth-attempt mark of 23.37 meters (76-8.25 inches). Barnes, the 1996 Olympic champion, set the previous mark of 23.12m (75-10.25) on May 20, 1990, at a meet in Westwood, California. Crouser had been chasing the record for quite some time, and it finally happened.

Crouser comfortably won the event and qualified for his second Olympic team.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/usatf/status/1406071368798531597