Brady's Bucs focused on getting better, repeating as champs

TAMPA, Fla. – There’s no room for complacency in Tom Brady’s world.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots, and the 43-year-old quarterback doesn’t want teammates taking anything for granted.

Although the Bucs will return all 22 starters after prioritizing keeping an ultra-talented roster together this offseason, Brady understands it’ll take more than having familiar faces around him to win another Lombardi Trophy.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said Wednesday that players have to resist any temptation to hold on to last year and assume ``just because you did something in February that you’ll do it again next February because that’s not the reality of football.”

“I feel like we’re not finished products. It was really our first opportunity to play together last year and there’s a lot of opportunity for us to grow into something that could be very different,” Brady added. “We’ve got to improve the things that we did well and we’ve got to certainly build on a lot of things that we didn’t do very well.”

The team will wrap up a three-day mandatory minicamp Thursday.

Coach Bruce Arians said he hasn’t detected any signs of complacency.

“That’s the first thing I was looking for, and I didn’t see any. Our guys know how to work, so I really don’t have to say anything,” Arians said.