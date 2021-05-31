Osaka: 'Best thing' for French Open would be her withdrawal

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Naomi Osaka wrote on Twitter on Monday that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she withdrew from the French Open, a dramatic turn of events for the four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player.

A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware of Osaka's withdrawal. Osaka’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Osaka had declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the postmatch news conference following her first-round victory Sunday.

She framed the matter in her initial Tweet last week as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka wrote Monday. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

She also said that she has “suffered long bouts of depression” since the 2018 U.S. Open, which she won by beating Serena Williams in a final filled with controversy.

“I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly,” Osaka wrote Monday.

“Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. ... I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media,” her post continued.

