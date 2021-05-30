LEADING OFF: Giants-Dodgers, Tribe plays 2, deGrom at night

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

___

TOP ARMS OUT WEST

The finale of an entertaining four-game series between longtime rivals features an excellent pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA) starts for the San Francisco Giants against Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94).

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Aaron Civale and the Cleveland pitching staff are in for a tough test — the Indians are set to play back-to-back doubleheaders.

After a game cut short by miserable weather Friday night and a rainout Saturday, the Indians will play a twinbill against Toronto at Progressive Field to close the weekend. Civale, second in the AL with seven wins, starts the opener for Cleveland.

On Monday, the Indians will host the Chicago White Sox for a pair of seven-inning games.

