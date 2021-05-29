Partly Cloudy icon
71º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Padres score 7 in 11th, beat Astros 10-3; SD now 7-0 vs AL

Kristie Rieken

Associated Press

Tags: 
Chas McCormick
,
Jason Castro
,
Jake Cronenworth
,
Jake Odorizzi
,
Brooks Raley
,
Sports
,
Wil Myers
,
Mark Melancon
,
Alex Bregman
,
Jose Altuve
,
Cristian Javier
,
Tommy Pham
,
Manny Machado
,
Kent Emanuel
,
Fernando Tatis Jr.
,
Michael Brantley
,
Jurickson Profar
,
Austin Nola
,
Framber Valdez
,
Brandon Bielak
,
Yordan Alvarez
,
Eric Hosmer
,
Jorge Mateo
,
Dinelson Lamet
San Diego Padres' Jorge Mateo (3) is out as second base as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) outruns him to the base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
San Diego Padres' Jorge Mateo (3) is out as second base as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) outruns him to the base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night.

The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.

Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth.

“Tatis and Pham get the solo homers and once we got into extra innings it was just a lot of guys grinding it out," manager Jayce Tingler said. “Everybody giving everything they’ve got and it’s nice when everything works out."

It was tied at 3-all to start the 11th when Victor Caratini singled off Brooks Raley (2-3), setting up RBI singles by Ha-Seong Kim and Pham.

Brandon Bielak relieved and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI single with one out and Tatis added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-3 before things really got out of hand.

Jorge Mateo reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve and a double by Wil Myers sent another runner home. Jurickson Profar’s single on a ground ball to center field scored two more.

“We had the ability to really grind out at-bats to put those guys away," Myers said. “It’s great to see that this team has the ability to really explode in an inning."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.