Padres score 7 in 11th, beat Astros 10-3; SD now 7-0 vs AL

San Diego Padres' Jorge Mateo (3) is out as second base as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) outruns him to the base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON – Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3 on Friday night.

The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.

Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth.

“Tatis and Pham get the solo homers and once we got into extra innings it was just a lot of guys grinding it out," manager Jayce Tingler said. “Everybody giving everything they’ve got and it’s nice when everything works out."

It was tied at 3-all to start the 11th when Victor Caratini singled off Brooks Raley (2-3), setting up RBI singles by Ha-Seong Kim and Pham.

Brandon Bielak relieved and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI single with one out and Tatis added a sacrifice fly that made it 7-3 before things really got out of hand.

Ad

Jorge Mateo reached on an error by second baseman Jose Altuve and a double by Wil Myers sent another runner home. Jurickson Profar’s single on a ground ball to center field scored two more.

“We had the ability to really grind out at-bats to put those guys away," Myers said. “It’s great to see that this team has the ability to really explode in an inning."

Ad

Ad