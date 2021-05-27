Naomi Osaka says she won’t talk to the media at French Open citing mental health

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021..(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

One of the world’s biggest tennis stars, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, said Wednesday she will not speak with the media during this year’s French Open because of the toll news conferences take on players’ emotional well-being.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” Osaka, ranked No. 2 in the world, wrote in a post shared on her Instagram and Twitter accounts when announcing her decision.

“We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me,” she added.

Ad

Click here to read the full report on NBC News.