McIlroy coming off win but still searching at Kiawah Island

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, lines up a putt on the 14th hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – For Rory McIlroy, winning didn't take care of everything.

McIlroy missed the cut at The Players Championship, then admitted he messed up his swing trying to keep up with long-hitting Bryson DeChambeau. Another missed cut followed at the Masters and McIlroy fell to 15th in the world, his worst ranking in more than a decade.

Three weeks later, he showed up at Quail Hollow and won. His first victory in 18 months was enough to make him the betting favorite at this week's PGA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but McIlroy's recent struggles remain fresh in his mind.

“It was a great sort of validation that I’m working on the right things, but it was just a step in the process,” McIlroy said Tuesday.

“I want to get better. I want my game to get better. I want to become more consistent,” he added. “It was nice to see some results pretty early on. But I feel like there's still a long way to go.”

Returning to Kiawah Island, where McIlroy won the first of his two PGA Championships nine years ago, doesn't necessarily fill him with confidence, either. With the PGA's move from August to May, the Ocean Course is firmer, windier and less forgiving this time around.

McIlroy, too, has changed. He still had curly hair spilling out of his cap and roundness in his cheeks when he bounded his way to an ebullient eight-shot victory in 2012. Now he's 32, a married father with flecks of gray in his close-cropped hair and a taut, wiry frame.

“Yeah, everything has changed, really,” McIlroy said. “I feel like I'm a completely different person.”

