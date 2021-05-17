James scores 25, tweaks ankle, Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) and center Willy Hernangomez (9) defend in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS – LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it was not enough to pull them high enough in the Western Conference standings to skip the NBA's new play-in format involving the seventh through 10th seeds.

Portland beat Denver to finish sixth, meaning the Lakers would have to win one of up to two play-in games to secure a regular playoff spot as either a seventh or eighth seed.

Anthony Davis scored 14 points and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers. They had their top players on the floor between 21 and 30 minutes in a game that could have lifted them into a top-six position had Portland lost.

Willie Hernangomez had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Naji Marshall added 18 points — including a turnaround, half-court heave off the glass as the first half ended — for New Orleans.

Ad

The Lakers never trailed. But they had some trouble pulling away from an undermanned Pelicans squad missing top scorers Zion Williamson (left hand fracture) and Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain).

With about five minutes left in the third quarter, Pelicans forward James Johnson had a chance to tie it at 76 with three free throws, but missed all three.

Soon after, Davis made a pair of free throws and followed that with a dunk on the next possession, pushing Los Angeles' lead to 80-73. That was the beginning of a 16-3 Lakers run to close the quarter in which Davis added a reverse layup and another driving lay-in as he was fouled.

Ad

Ad