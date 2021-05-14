Medina Spirit cleared to run, Preakness back to semi-normal

Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit to the track for a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE – Fans are back at Pimlico Race Course to witness another chance at a Triple Crown.

The Preakness will feel somewhat back to normal, even if everything carries a giant asterisk.

The limited capacity of 10,000 fans expected Saturday is far less than the crowd of 100,000 that usually packs the grandstand and infield and is a fraction of the 50,000 who saw Medina Spirit win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs two weeks ago. The Bob Baffert-trained colt was cleared Friday to run in the second leg of the Triple Crown after failing a post-Derby drug test.

All eyes are on the Preakness to see what will happen next in horse racing’s latest chapter of drama.

“If Medina Spirit goes and wins the Preakness on Saturday, the general public is going to just immediately say, ‘Oh, well, look, there’s still something funny going on,’” NBC Sports betting analyst Matt Bernier said. “If he doesn’t run well for whatever reason, the general public will still look at it and say, ‘See, something funny was going on in the Kentucky Derby.’ It’s a no-win situation for Bob Baffert, for everyone involved with the horse and for the industry as a whole.”

Because of the presence of the Derby winner with a Triple Crown still possible when the starting gates open, the Preakness is usually the safest bet on the sport's calendar. The past two years broke that trend: the races were out of order in 2020 because of the pandemic, and the 2019 Preakness came out on the short end the Derby mess after first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House was named the winner — though both horses skipped the Preakness.

Medina Spirit is a tainted champion after 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone in his postrace blood sample May 1. But he'll get another opportunity in the Preakness after he and stablemate Concert Tour passed three additional prerace drug tests agreed to by Baffert and Maryland racing officials.

“While we acknowledge the challenging circumstances that prompted this further need for transparency, it reflects, above all else, that the principles of integrity, accountability, and safety in our sport are non-negotiable.” said Craig Fravel, CEO of 1/ST Racing, a branding arm of the Stronach Group that owns Pimlico Race Course.

