Timberwolves beat Rockets 114-107 for third straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie, right, tries to grab the ball from Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Houston.

HOUSTON – Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and nine rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell added 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who have won three in a row for the first time since starting 3-0 in the 2019-20 season.

Minnesota won in Houston for the first time since Feb. 17, 2012, snapping a 14-game losing streak.

“It was a game that was going to come down to effort, getting an extra possession, good defense and getting your hand on a ball somehow," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

Kelly Olynyk had 28 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Christian Wood had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Jae’Sean Tate scored 20 points, and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 15 points off the bench.

The Rockets have lost five straight and 10 of their last 11. They’re 4-37 since Feb. 4.

Houston tied the game at 102 with 2:38 remaining. On the following play, Towns fouled out of the game with an offensive foul. He added seven rebounds and five assists.

Without Towns, Minnesota closed out the game on a 12-5 run.

