ICU nurse finds inspiration in Curry's motivational verse

Shelby Delaney, right, an intensive care unit nurse at Oakland's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, and her husband, Robert Crowley, pose for a photo before the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in San Francisco. Last spring, Stephen Curry placed a FaceTime call to Delaney and her colleagues at Oakland's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center after learning she was wearing his No. 30 jersey under her scrubs as inspiration to get through each trying day of the pandemic. Delaney wore the uniform again as she and Crowley sat on the floor for Sunday's game after a season ticket holder who couldn't attend gifted her the seats. Inside the jersey reads, "I Can Do All Things." (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO – Intensive care unit nurse Shelby Delaney has depended on Stephen Curry's “I Can Do All Things” go-to motivational verse so many times over the years.

Those words from the Bible are written inside the No. 30 jersey of Curry's that she has worn beneath her scrubs day after day to get through each daunting moment of the pandemic. Now, she has another incredible option: Curry took the game-worn uniform off his back Sunday night after scoring 37 points in a win over Sacramento, signed it and gave it to this extra-special essential worker. He then scurried down the tunnel shirtless heading to the locker room.

Delaney's husband, Robert Crowley, threw his hands in the air urging fans to cheer.

“So cool. He’s an incredible human being,” Delaney said afterward. “One of the greatest nights of my life hands down.”

Last spring, Curry made a FaceTime video call to Delaney and her colleagues at Oakland’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center after learning she was wearing his uniform.

“That was a great full-circle moment, from being able to talk to her back when the pandemic had just started when things were really ramping up and understanding the sacrifice that her, her colleagues were going through on the front lines,” Curry said. “And knowing what the Warriors mean, what I mean, what some motivation and inspiration she's gotten from my story and how she's carried that into her world means so much. To have an opportunity for her to come to a game and meet her in person was pretty awesome.”

Delaney had the jersey on again as she and Crowley sat on the floor for Golden State’s game with the Kings. A season ticket holder at Chase Center who couldn’t attend gifted them the courtside seats.

“I’d always dreamed of talking to him, mostly to thank him, because he really has made such an impact on my life and how I carry myself,” said Delaney, a former high school basketball player who later did some coaching.

