VYPE 2021 Softball Preview: Private School No. 2 Episcopal

The Knights enter 2021 seeking the program's 11th crown and sixth in the last eight seasons. Caitlyn Cain is back for her third year as head coach and returns seven starters.

Shortstop Courtney Davis was on pace for a monster 2020 season ending with a .364 batting average and brings speed to the base paths. LeAnn Dromgoole is the ultimate utility player who pitches and can play any position on the field. She swings for the fences at the dish.

Rebecca Windle is an aggressive hitter who was hitting .346 when last year ended. Tinley Kane brings the wheels as any time she steps up to the plate a triple could be coming soon. Defensively she's also great in the outfield with that speed.

Ad

Reese Barrett will be the ace in the circle after leading the team in innings tossed in 2020. Watch out for her battery-mate Madelynn Glover behind the plate.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL MAGAZINE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE 2021 VYPE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PHOTOS

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL DIGITAL MAGAZINE