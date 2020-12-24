Texans Linebacker Dylan Cole named Ed Block Courage Award winner

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass tackled by Dylan Cole #51 and Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans have selected ILB Dylan Cole as the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity.

“I am honored to be the Ed Block Courage Award recipient this year,” said Cole. “It means a lot knowing that this award is voted on by my teammates. I’ve encountered quite a few unfortunate events in my career thus far, but this award is a reminder that all my hard work to overcome it hasn’t gone unnoticed. I’d like to give a special thank you to the athletic trainers for dealing with me through it all. It’s such a blessing to know that so many meaningful people in my life have my back.”

Despite battling several injuries, Cole has made his mark on the Texans defense and special teams units, earning him the selection of being one of seven team captains for the 2020 season. Since joining the team as a college free agent in 2017, Cole has tallied 48 total tackles, 19 total special teams tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, including a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown, seven passes defensed, two quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and a blocked punt in 37 games.

“It’s no surprise Dylan Cole was voted by his peers to be this year’s Ed Block Courage Award recipient,” said Texans Interim Head Coach Romeo Crennel. “Dylan is a tremendous young man both on and off the field and exemplifies what it means to be a professional in this league. Every day you see firsthand how Dylan is committed to doing whatever it takes to contribute to the team’s success and that’s why he’s earned the votes of his teammates for this award.”

The Ed Block Courage Award, established in 1984 and given to one player from every NFL team, honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Cole joins past Texans winners S Justin Reid (2019), S Andre Hal (2018), T Derek Newton (2017), T Duane Brown (2016), DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney (2015), G David Quessenberry (2014), ILB Brian Cushing (2013), QB Matt Schaub (2012), LB DeMeco Ryans (2011), TE Joel Dreessen (2010), LB Zac Diles (2009), WR Harry Williams (2008), DE Anthony Weaver (2007), LB Kailee Wong (2006), WR Jabar Gaffney (2005), DT Seth Payne (2004), CB Aaron Glenn (2003) and CB Jason Bell (2002). He will be recognized at the 43rd annual Ed Block Courage Awards.

The Ed Block Courage Award has become one of the most prestigious awards a player can receive because it marks the only NFL award that is chosen solely by a vote of his peers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year winners will forego the annual tradition of traveling to Baltimore to receive their trophy at a gala in their honor and visit the Ed Block Courage House. The Courage House is a facility that provides support and quality care for abused children and their families in the community. Block was the longtime head athletic trainer for the old Baltimore Colts, who in addition to being a pioneer in athletic training, was passionate about causes helping children.