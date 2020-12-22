Watson, Tunsil named to Pro Bowl

HOUSTON – Houston Texans Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil and Quarterback Deshaun Watson were named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced today. This marks the 17th-consecutive season (2004-20) that the Texans have had at least one player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Tunsil has been selected to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl (2019-20) after starting 13 games at left tackle this season, becoming only the second offensive lineman to earn consecutive Pro Bowl selections in franchise history. He has helped the Texans offense average the fourth-highest yards per play (6.11) and third-most passing yards per game (275.4) in the NFL. Tunsil has protected Watson, who set single-season career highs in passing touchdowns (27), passing yards per attempt (8.76) and passer rating (110.6). The fifth-year tackle has only allowed 2.0 sacks on the season and tied a single-season career low of seven penalties.

Watson, who will be making his third-career and third-consecutive Pro Bowl (2018-20), is 330-for-472 passing (69.9 percent) for 4,134 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 110.6 passer rating this season. He leads the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.76) while also ranking second in both passing yards (4,134) and passer rating (110.6).

Watson is tied for second in completions of 20-or-more yards (56) and tied for ninth with 27 passing touchdowns. In Weeks 4-9, Watson became the fifth quarterback in NFL history and the first since Peyton Manning in 2013 to record at least 275 passing yards and a 105.0 passer rating in five consecutive games. He also became the only quarterback in each of the past two seasons, and the eighth in NFL history to throw for over 250 passing yards and one passing touchdown in each of the first eight games of a season.