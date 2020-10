KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 3 Plays of the Week:

Bronze Medal: Tomball Memorial QB Colton Marwill finds WR Joseph Manjack in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

Silver Medal: Second Baptist RB Eli Smith breaks tackles on the way to the end zone in a win.

Gold Medal: Clements QB James Sattler takes the read himself and breaks off a 75 yard touchdown run.

Congratulations to all of our Week 3 medalists!