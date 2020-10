(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The American League Conference Series matchup is set.

The Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays beginning Sunday night in San Diego at Petco Park.

The Rays defeated the New York Yankees, 2-1, in Game 5 of their American League Division Series Friday to win the series and advance.

This best-of-seven showdown between the Astros and Rays will be a rematch of last year’s ALDS won by Houston.

Game 1 is set for 6:37 p.m. Sunday while Game 2 is Monday afternoon at 3:07 p.m.