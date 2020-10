KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 2 Plays of the Week:

Bronze Medal: Morton Ranch running back Santana Scott zips through the middle for a 28 yard touchdown run.

Silver Medal: Klein Cain QB Carson Roper breaks off a 50 yard touchdown run off the zone read and then hits the Griddy dance in the end zone.

Gold Medal: C.E. King running back Jerell Wimbley breaks off an 83 yard touchdown run

Congratulations to all of our Week 2 medalists!