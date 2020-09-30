Vikings suspend in-person activities ahead of game against Texans after NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak; Sunday’s game still a go

The Minnesota Vikings has suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans' test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the (players union), including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said in a statement.

The Titans placed a pair of key players, defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley, on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Tuesday.

The Vikings released a statement saying they had not received any positive results from their testing after Sunday’s game and they followed NFL protocol by closing their facility immediately. The Minnesota complex will remain closed at least through Wednesday.

Minnesota is scheduled to visit Houston (0-3) on Sunday. According to Bill O’Brien, the game against the Vikings will remain as scheduled.

Just got through #Texans Gameday TV Show taping with Bill O'Brien. He told me the game with the #Vikings remains as scheduled . Titans had the CoVid issues. All good for Minnesota so far w testing. — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) September 29, 2020

“All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration,” the NFL said. “We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”