'Like a little kid waiting for Christmas’: Texans superfan excited for game opener in Kansas City

HOUSTON – One step into Freddie Valdez’s home and it’s clear he is a Texans superfan, and he can tell you his favorite memory.

“Number one (moment) was the 2011 playoff game; it was the Texans' first playoff game. It was against the Bengals. It was right before halftime. Andy Dalton throws an interception to J.J. Watt,” Valdez recalled.

But due to the pandemic, it seemed like his chances of going to Houston games in 2020 were slim; the MLB not allowing any fans, and the Rockets playing in the bubble.

“It wasn’t until April when there were no fans in the stands, that I started getting worried. Then the ticket company called me and said they had to cancel, so that’s when it hit me, ‘I’m probably not going to be able to go to a game anytime this year,’” Valdez said, whose home is decked out in Houston sports memorabilia.

When the Chiefs announced 22% capacity for fans with priority going to Kansas City fans, Valdez knew he had to hurry and snag a ticket. His friend sent him Adam Schefter’s post on Instagram announcing the news.

“It said, ‘Kansas City will allow roughly 16,000,’” Valdez said.

Valdez usually attends sports events with family, but this will be a guys trip for his birthday.

Fans are required to wear a mask, but he doesn’t care, he’s just excited to watch football.

“To be at a football game, I don’t care, I’ll wear it for three or four hours,” laughed Valdez.

And who cares if the Texans are playing the Super Bowl champs? Like a true Houston sports fan, he is as optimistic as ever.

“We got David Johnson, we got (Brandin) Cooks, we got (Kenny) Stills, (Will) Fuller,” Valdez said.

The last Houston sports event Valdez attended before the pandemic? That terrible Texans loss at Arrowhead Stadium to the Chiefs.

But Valdez is confident the Texans can pull it off, and he’s just happy to have football.

“I’m sure I probably won’t be able to sleep three nights before the game,” Valdez said smiling. “It’ll be like a little kid waiting for Christmas.”