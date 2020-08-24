82ºF

Sports

Sports figures, organizations pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant on what would’ve been 42nd birthday

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Kobe Bryant, Basketball, NBA, MLB, Alex Rodriguez, James Harden, Dodgers
Minnesota Lynx players and staff stand together during a 24-second tribute to Kobe Bryant prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at Feld Entertainment Center on August 23, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice
Minnesota Lynx players and staff stand together during a 24-second tribute to Kobe Bryant prior to the game against the Atlanta Dream at Feld Entertainment Center on August 23, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice (Getty Images)

The tributes poured in from all over the sports world Sunday.

It was a somber day of remembrance for many in the sports community, as it marked what would’ve been the late Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday.

The basketball legend was one of nine people, which included his daughter Gigi, tragically killed in a helicopter accident in the Los Angeles area Jan. 26.

After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic set Twitter on fire with a 43-point, 17-rebound and 13-assist performance, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, in an overtime playoff win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a picture of him with Bryant could be seen on the header of his Twitter page as a way to pay tribute.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Bryant’s birthday during a training camp press conference, as well.

But Doncic and McVay certainly weren’t the only ones who had Bryant on the brain.

Here were some Twitter tributes from other athletes and organizations.

Alex Rodriguez

James Harden (courtesy of the Houston Rockets)

Bryce Harper (courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia)

National Basketball Association

National Football League

Billie Jean King

Vince Carter

Los Angeles Dodgers

Robinson Cano

Michael Wilbon

Scottie Pippen

Graham Media Group 2020

About the Author: