93ºF

Sports

Astros to play double-header Tuesday ahead of potential impact of TS Laura later this week

Alex Radow, Sports Photographer

Tags: Houston Astros, MLB, Baseball, Weather, Houston, Laura
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Alvarez's three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Alex Bregman (2) after both scored on Alvarez's three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – With the potential impact that Tropical Storm Laura may have in the Houston area, the Houston Astros have made some changes to their schedule this week.

Thursday’s game between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park will be played on Tuesday as part of a double-header beginning at 3:05 p.m. These will be two 7-inning games.

In addition, Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start. 

The Astros will have Thursday off. They are scheduled to host the Oakland A’s this weekend.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.