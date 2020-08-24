Astros to play double-header Tuesday ahead of potential impact of TS Laura later this week

HOUSTON – With the potential impact that Tropical Storm Laura may have in the Houston area, the Houston Astros have made some changes to their schedule this week.

Thursday’s game between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park will be played on Tuesday as part of a double-header beginning at 3:05 p.m. These will be two 7-inning games.

In addition, Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. start.

The Astros will have Thursday off. They are scheduled to host the Oakland A’s this weekend.