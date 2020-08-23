Astros shut down Corpus Christi alternate site after positive COVID-19 test

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros announced Saturday the team has temporarily shut down the team’s alternate site in Corpus Christi due to a positive COVID-19.

Players not on the Major League roster work out in Corpus Christi, along with players rehabbing injuries. The Astros have not said whether the positive test came from a player or a staff member.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Astros have temporarily closed the alternate training site in Corpus Christi after one of the individuals utilizing the facility tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the Astros.

Below is a listing of the steps that have been taken by the Astros medical staff:

Contact tracing was initiated.

Players and staff have been tested and are isolating.

The facility has been shut down while awaiting test results.

No timetable has been set, but the expectation is that the test results will be known soon.

“As always, the health and safety of the Astros staff and players is the top priority throughout this process,” the team stated.